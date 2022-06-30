You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Awards $7 Million for COVID Vaccine Equity

Baker Awards $7 Million for COVID Vaccine Equity

June 30, 2022

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced $7 million for organizations across the region helping to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest grant is part of over $58 million in investments promoting vaccine access and confidence.

$5.9 million has been awarded to 72 community and faith-based organizations, including five Tribal and Indigenous People-serving organizations.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have turned to trusted community-based organizations who know their communities best,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke.

“They continue to tap their knowledge and relationships to expand and support our Vaccine Equity Initiative by addressing the unique health equity needs of the populations they serve — needs that continue to exacerbated by COVID-19.”

Recipients include the Chappaquiddick Tribe of the Wampanoag Indian Nation Corporation Edgartown and Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe.

According to state officials, the organizations will provide culturally appropriate outreach and education on COVID-19 vaccination and mitigation and will host vaccine clinics. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


