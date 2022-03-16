Baker: Bill Would Expand Mental Health Care Services

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker has unveiled a bill that he said would expand access to primary care and mental health services and help control rising health care and prescription drug costs.

The Republican detailed the legislation during a stop at a Boston health care center.

Baker said the state has unfinished business when it comes to expanding health care access in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the bill would increase investments in behavioral health care services, control factors driving up health care costs and improve access to high quality coordinated care for people with multiple health care challenges.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press