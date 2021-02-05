Baker Launches Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line For Adults 75 And Older

BOSTON – On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced the state was launching a new call center to aid individuals 75 and older, included in Phase Two of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The call center was launched after concerns that seniors were having difficulty accessing the states vaccine appointment website.

The Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line can be accessed by dialing 2-1-1, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and selecting the help with scheduling vaccine appointment option.

“We have continued to make improvements to the website, but we recognize the call center will be a better option for many older adults who might not have someone to help them book an appointment online,” Said Governor Charlie Baker.

The Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line is staffed by over 500 representatives. Call center representatives will be available who speak both English, and Spanish, and will have access to translators in close to 100 different languages to support residents.

If no appointments are available in a distance that the caller can travel, the caller will be offered to be put on a call back list for the three Mass Vaccination Sites.

The Governor advised that those using the Resource Line will have the same access to appointments that those using the access line will have.

“The call center workers will have the same access to appointments that users will see if they go to the website, the center will not be giving individuals additional access,” said Baker.

Governor Baker recommends that if an individual is able to make an appointment at https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine to do so, due to expected early wait times on the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter