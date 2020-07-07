State Announces Funding for Collaborative Workspaces to Reopen

HYANNIS – The state has announced funding for the fifth round of the Collaborative Workspace Program, a MassDevelopment program that accelerates business formation, job creation, and entrepreneurial activity.

Established co-working spaces may apply for grants of up to $100,000 for new equipment or building improvements.

The money can be used for adjustments to help spaces adhere to the social distancing and health and safety standards outlined in the state’s sector-specific “COVID-19 Workplace Safety Standards.”

“As the Commonwealth continues to move through the reopening process on a path to recovery, collaborative workspaces will remain an important part of our business landscape across the state,” said Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

“As these spaces begin opening their doors again, these grants will help ensure that they can operate safely, comply with mandatory safety standards, and support the recovery by accelerating job creation and entrepreneurial activity.”

MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss added, “MassDevelopment is pleased to launch another round of the Collaborative Workspace Program, an important resource for co-working spaces of all kinds as they build, expand, and adjust to better serve their members and continue fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the Commonwealth.”

“Over the past several months, we’ve been heartened to see many previous awardees step up to the plate to support their communities by using their workspaces, equipment, and skills to produce protective face masks and shields, meals, and more – demonstrating the collaborative spirit and ‘can-do’ attitude that is deeply rooted in the mission of these spaces.”

Since its pilot launch, and through the first four rounds of grants, the Collaborative Workspace Program has made 136 awards totaling $8.4 million for the planning, development, and build-out of collaborative workspaces.

The full request for proposals is available here.

Responses are due by 5 p.m. on August 10, 2020.

MassDevelopment, the state’s finance and development agency, works with businesses, nonprofits, banks, and communities to stimulate economic growth.

During FY2019, MassDevelopment financed or managed 316 projects generating investment of more than $2 billion in the Massachusetts economy.

The projects are estimated to create or support 9,743 jobs and build or preserve 1,992 housing units.