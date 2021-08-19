You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Baker Proposes $1B in Relief for Unemployment Fund

Baker Proposes $1B in Relief for Unemployment Fund

August 19, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker has filed a nearly $1.6 billion supplemental budget, most of which would be used to provide unemployment insurance relief for employers, which he says is critical to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation filed Wednesday relies on a roughly $5 billion budget surplus based on better-than-expected tax revenues.

The governor’s proposal to provide $1 billion to the fund would relieve employers’ future obligations. Business groups have been lobbying for help with the unemployment insurance burden.

The proposal requires legislative approval.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 