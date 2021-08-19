Baker Proposes $1B in Relief for Unemployment Fund

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker has filed a nearly $1.6 billion supplemental budget, most of which would be used to provide unemployment insurance relief for employers, which he says is critical to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation filed Wednesday relies on a roughly $5 billion budget surplus based on better-than-expected tax revenues.

The governor’s proposal to provide $1 billion to the fund would relieve employers’ future obligations. Business groups have been lobbying for help with the unemployment insurance burden.

The proposal requires legislative approval.

From The Associated Press