Baker Stands by Schools that Reopened Monday

SALEM, MA (AP) — Governor Charlie Baker stood by schools that decided to reopen as scheduled after the holiday break, despite a slower-than-anticipated distribution of COVID-19 testing kits for teachers and staff, and a call by the state’s largest teachers union to delay the start of the classes by a day.

Baker said during a visit to a Salem school Monday that the vast majority of schools in Massachusetts opened as planned, which he said is a testament to the hard work of many people.

Some districts, however, delayed the reopening of school by a day or two so teachers and staff can get tested.

