Ballot Question 3 Tackles Expanding Availability of Alcohol Licenses

HYANNIS – Question 3 on this year’s ballot will tackle whether to expand the availability of licenses to sell alcoholic beverages in Massachusetts.

A “yes” vote would increase the number of combined licenses a single retailer could possess from 9 to 12 in 2023, to 15 in 2027, and 18 in 2031. It would also restrict self-checkout purchases of alcohol, limiting it to face-to-face transactions only.

Beginning in 2023, the question would also set a maximum of “all alcoholic beverages” licenses one retailer could own to 7.

Massachusetts Package Stores Association Executive Director Rob Mellion supports “yes” on question 3, adding that it would also require retailers to accept out-of-state ID’s.

“That’s created a lot of problems for restaurants, for hospitality, and for liquor stores all across the state, particularly out on the Cape,” Mellion told CapeCod.com.

Supporters of “no” on the question, including Total Wine & More Vice-President of Public Affairs Edward Cooper, say it unfairly penalizes retailers who sell more than just alcohol, such as grocers and food stores.

“When retailers compete, the customer wins. And this is an anti-competitive ballot initiative. Really the ultimate losers here are the consumers,” Cooper told CapeCod.com.

Opponents said the licensing laws are in need of reform, but a ballot question is not the place to do it. Cooper and other opponents with Food Stores for Consumer Choice said more comprehensive legislation is required.

More on Question 3 and the other three ballot questions can be found on the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website here.

CapeCod.com’s election coverage page can be found here.