2022 Election Coverage



November 8 is midterm elections and CapeCod.com has interviewed local and regional candidates on their priorities for major Cape issues including affordable housing, drug use and climate change. Below is essential voter information as well as conversations with the candidates themselves.

Voter Information:

Early voting for the November 8, 2022 State Election will be held October 22 – November 4.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is November 1 at 5 pm. The State Secretary’s office recommends that to ensure residents receive their ballot with enough time to mail it back, residents should apply 2-3 weeks before Election Day. Vote-by-mail information can be found here.

Information on the 2022 Ballot Questions can be found here.

The full list of every candidate statewide can be found here.

Residents can check their voter registration status here.

Voting locations can be found here.

Below is the Latest Candidate Interviews and Coverage on the Election: