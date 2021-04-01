Barnstable County Announces COVID Vaccine Appointments

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment has announced two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for next week at the Cape Cod Community College vaccination site and one clinic at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds.

The clinics will be posted, searchable and open for appointments on www.maimmunizations.org beginning at 12 pm on Friday, April 2.

The two clinics at the college are scheduled for Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7 in the gymnasium.

1400 Pfizer doses will be available on Tuesday and 800 Pfizer doses will be available Wednesday.

The clinic at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds in East Falmouth will be hosted Thursday, April 8 and will administer 800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine are those in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, as well as those 60 or older, people with 2 or more certain medical conditions, people who work or live in low income and affordable senior housing, K-12 educators, K-12 school staff, and child care workers, and certain essential workers.

The state’s vaccine distribution plan and a list of who is eligible when is available here.

Residents with an appointment are asked not to arrive more than 15 minutes before their scheduled time and must wear a mask.

County officials said that those looking for an appointment should not refresh the scheduling webpage while waiting and persist as long as they are able.

They also offered alternative web links for making appointments at the clinics, which can be found here and here.

Residents are advised not to type in the date or any other parameters when searching for the clinics on the website, and instead scroll down until they see the clinic listed.

Those looking to make an appointment at the clinics can do so beginning at noon tomorrow.