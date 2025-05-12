Barnstable County Applauds Age-Friendly Executive Order from Gov.

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Human services is applauding the age-friendly executive order recently signed by Gov. Maura Healey.

With Cape Cod the oldest county in Massachusetts demographically, they say the order promotes the ability of residents to age successfully in the region regardless of income.

The order establishes a Governor’s Advisory Group on Age-Friendly Policies and Practices and directs state agencies to incorporate age-friendly initiatives into their work.