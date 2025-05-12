Barnstable County Applauds Age-Friendly Executive Order from Gov.

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Human services is applauding the age-friendly executive order recently signed by Gov. Maura Healey.
With Cape Cod the oldest county in Massachusetts demographically, they say the order promotes the ability of residents to age successfully in the region regardless of income.
The order establishes a Governor’s Advisory Group on Age-Friendly Policies and Practices and directs state agencies to incorporate age-friendly initiatives into their work.
Barnstable County, a region with nearly half of residents aged 60+, appreciates the steps Governor Healey, Secretary Lipson, and Secretary Walsh have taken to promote the likelihood and ability of people to age successfully in Massachusetts, regardless of income. This commitment to serving older adults aligns with the work being done by Healthy Aging Cape Cod, an initiative of the Barnstable County Dept. of Human Services, and strengthens our ability to collaborate with a diverse cross-section of stakeholders. While our community benefits from this work, we are also excited to continue contributing to the age and dementia friendly efforts that benefit everyone, regardless of age.