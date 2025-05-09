With Barnstable County Among Oldest in Nation, Healey Signs Executive Order Supporting Elderly

BARNSTABLE – With Barnstable County among the oldest in the nation, Gov. Maura Healey has signed an executive order enhancing services for older adults statewide.

“ReiMAgine Aging 2030” outlines strategies to address economic security, community connections, mobility, and health for the aging population.

The order establishes a Governor’s Advisory Group on Age-Friendly Policies and Practices and directs state agencies to incorporate age-friendly initiatives into their work.

The 5-year plan is an update to 2019’s policy on aging.

“Massachusetts isn’t just the best state to go to school or start your career – it’s also the best state to retire and live your happiest, healthiest life. But we know that far too many of our older residents are facing challenges, especially with affordability, housing and health care,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

“To help ensure older adults in Massachusetts can live longer, healthier lives on their own terms, we are taking steps to make Massachusetts even more age- and dementia-friendly. We want all of our residents, as well as those who are making decisions about where to spend their retirement, to know that we are working every day to make life easier and more affordable for people of all ages.”

According to the state, about one quarter of the Commonwealth’s population are 60 or over.

State Senator Dylan Fernandes (D-Plymouth and Barnstable) also supported the order, created with community engagement.

“Massachusetts is taking real action to make sure people can grow older with dignity, purpose, and the support they need. The updated State Plan on Aging, the Governor’s Executive Order, and the new public awareness campaign all show our commitment to making the Commonwealth the best place for our neighbors to age and live well. Here in Plymouth, the Center for Active Living sets a powerful example of how communities can support older adults in staying healthy, independent, and connected. I’m proud to support this work and the local leaders who bring it to life every day.”