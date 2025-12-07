Barnstable County chooses Barrett Planning Group to lead its Shared Regional Housing Services Program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County has selected the Barrett Planning Group out of Hingham to lead its Shared Regional Housing Services Program, bringing decades of experience in community planning, housing, and zoning and regulatory strategy into the fold as the region faces high housing costs and low inventories for regional residents.

The program follows a centralized, collaborative model building on a previous two-year pilot program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will help towns keep pace with regional housing needs through technical and planning support for affordable year-round housing.

Of the fifteen Cape towns that took part in the pilot, thirteen elected to continue their participation.

Services include a maintained database of deed-restricted units and guidance documents, technical aid in research and analysis for municipal staff, and annual reviews of ownership and rental units and assistance in preparing state certifications.

“Housing is a complex and important issue for the Cape, and as a seasonal region we feel the pressure of limited year-round housing more acutely than many communities,” said Barnstable County Administrator Michael Dutton.

“Barrett Planning Group brings valuable experience to this work, and the Shared Regional Housing Services Program gives our towns the support they need to manage affordable housing responsibilities toward long-term affordability.”