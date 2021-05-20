Barnstable County Fair’s Return is Official

EAST FALMOUTH – It’s official: The Barnstable County Fair is returning in July.

Planners of the fair and the Cape Cod Fairgrounds announced Thursday that the event will be back this summer from July 19 to July 25.

The decision comes following Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that all coronavirus restrictions within Massachusetts will be lifted on May 29. Planners added that any and all public health mandates in place at the time of the fair will be followed.

Visitors of the fair will be able to enjoy a full slate of entertainment, featuring artists like Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, The Guess Who, and Frankie Ballard. Traditional exhibits, local vendors, and other attractions will also be made available.

For more information, visit the fair’s website by clicking here.