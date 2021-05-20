You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Fair’s Return is Official

Barnstable County Fair’s Return is Official

May 20, 2021

EAST FALMOUTH – It’s official: The Barnstable County Fair is returning in July.

Planners of the fair and the Cape Cod Fairgrounds announced Thursday that the event will be back this summer from July 19 to July 25.

The decision comes following Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that all coronavirus restrictions within Massachusetts will be lifted on May 29. Planners added that any and all public health mandates in place at the time of the fair will be followed.

Visitors of the fair will be able to enjoy a full slate of entertainment, featuring artists like Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, The Guess Who, and Frankie Ballard. Traditional exhibits, local vendors, and other attractions will also be made available.

For more information, visit the fair’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 