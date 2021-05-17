Virus Restrictions in Massachusetts to be Lifted May 29

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that all remaining coronavirus restrictions within Massachusetts, including the existing face covering mandate, will be lifted on May 29.

This announcement comes, Baker said, as the state is on track to reach its target of vaccinating just over 4 million residents by the first week of June.

All Massachusetts industries will be allowed to open their doors to the public, and limits on capacity will be lifted.

Massachusetts will be adopting the updated mask guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention starting May 29. Masks will still be required to be worn in settings such as hospitals and public transportation stations.

Massachusetts’ state of emergency will end June 15, according to Baker.

The following excerpts are from a press released published by the Governor’s Press Office, further detailing Monday’s announcement from Baker: