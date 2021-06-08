Barnstable County Health Official Receives State Honor

BARNSTABLE – Deputy Director of the Barnstable County Department of Human Services Vaira Harik has been chosen as this year’s Commonwealth Heroine, an honor given out by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.

Harik was praised by the organization for her work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Harik has provided weekly updates on the virus outbreak at a local level as part of the Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force while also acting as the epidemiologist for the county.

Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, another member of the task force, nominated Harik for the award.

The Commonwealth Heroine honor was established to recognize women in Massachusetts who make daily contributions to improve the lives of the state’s communities.