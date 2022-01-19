Barnstable County Officials Remind Residents of ARPA Funding Survey

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials are reminding residents that there’s still time for them to make their voices heard regarding millions of dollars allocated to the region through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Just over $41 million was allocated by Congress to Barnstable County through the act passed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. That money, according to county officials, is to be spent across Cape Cod through 2026.

Through February 4, residents are invited to provide input as to where they think money should be allocated. Eligible funding uses include improvements to sewers, water bodies, and broadband infrastructure.

The money can also be used to boost public health, mitigate the pandemic’s impact on local families and businesses, and more.

The survey, along with additional information, can be found by clicking here.