Barnstable Fairgrounds COVID Testing Postponed

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials said that the free COVID-19 testing services planned to resume this weekend at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds will be postponed due to expected inclement weather.

The drive-through testing is planned for Thursdays and Sundays from 4 pm to 6 pm at the East Gate off of Route 151 near Ashumet Road.

The official start date is yet to be determined.

The county also holds weekly vaccine clinics on Thursdays between 10 am and 2 pm at the Harborside Conference Room at the Barnstable County Complex in Barnstable Village .

The vaccine clinic is free and welcomes walk-ins.