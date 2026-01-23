You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable families, community invited to pair of public school open houses

Barnstable families, community invited to pair of public school open houses

January 23, 2026

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Intermediate School and Barnstable High School are inviting students and families to a pair of open houses for families considering their school choices. 

On Monday, January 26, Barnstable Intermediate School will host its Family & Community Engagement Night from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, featuring motivational speakers, tours, and raffles with members of the Parent Teacher Organization on hand. 

On Thursday, January 29, Barnstable High School will host its own showcase from 5:30 to 7 pm, highlighting its Career Pathways programs preparing students for college and a variety of lucrative careers such as those in the skilled trades. respectively.  

Both events will acquaint prospective students with educational and athletic programs, clubs, and school culture, all foundational pillars of a fulfilling educational experience. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 