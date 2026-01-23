Barnstable families, community invited to pair of public school open houses

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Intermediate School and Barnstable High School are inviting students and families to a pair of open houses for families considering their school choices.

On Monday, January 26, Barnstable Intermediate School will host its Family & Community Engagement Night from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, featuring motivational speakers, tours, and raffles with members of the Parent Teacher Organization on hand.

On Thursday, January 29, Barnstable High School will host its own showcase from 5:30 to 7 pm, highlighting its Career Pathways programs preparing students for college and a variety of lucrative careers such as those in the skilled trades. respectively.

Both events will acquaint prospective students with educational and athletic programs, clubs, and school culture, all foundational pillars of a fulfilling educational experience.