Barnstable Land Trust Highlights 2022 Conservation Successes

HYANNIS – 2022 was a big year for local environmental conservation, according to officials with the Barnstable Land Trust.

Executive Director Janet Milkman said that in addition to more outreach on local trails, the new 22-acre barn property they acquired in Marstons Mills will go a long way towards expanding their conservation efforts.

“It’s going to be the location for all of our land stewardship equipment, storage and maintenance. It also has a beautiful space for workshops and education. For ourselves as well as partner organizations,” said Milkman.

Alongside the acquisition of the barn property, Milkman also highlighted the Land Trust’s proposed alternative designs for the 40-acre Twin Brooks Golf Course development in Hyannis which she says would incorporate both housing and green space for one of the largest housing projects in the area.

“There’s really, really a critical need for housing everywhere on the Cape. There should be a way to provide that housing without losing forever some really important ecological resources,” said Milkman.

Alternative concepts for the space that the Land Trust helped design pushed for no more than 250 housing units as opposed to the developer’s proposed 312 units.