Conservation Group Shares Alternate Options for Twin Brooks Golf Course

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Land Trust has released its findings on possible housing and open space uses for the 40-acre Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis.

The report utilized months of community feedback, and resulted in several possibilities for different housing designs, densities, and site locations compatible with land conservation goals, as well as incorporating continued open space.

BLT selected three plans to illustrate the potential uses: one for mid-density with 250 units and 100% preserved open space; another for mid to low density, 200 units and 85% open space preserved; and a low-density plan with 150 units and 92% open space preserved.

Supporters said the alternatives may help inform conversations by the public and local leaders when developing affordable housing solutions.

“This is an opportunity for innovative solutions that are consistent with the Town of Barnstable’s own Open Space and Recreation Plan, as well as Town housing and zoning goals. Such approaches are especially critical in Hyannis, where development density has limited greenspace, which everyone needs and deserves,” said Barnstable Land Trust Executive Director Janet Milkman in a statement.

With median sale prices for homes recently reaching $580,000, Barnstable Land Trust’s Board President Karen Hanesian said that new techniques must be utilized across the region to help alleviate the housing crisis.

“We also view this downtown Hyannis project as precedent-setting, with the potential to affect every Cape Cod community, because recreational open spaces like golf courses, ballfields, and farms have become particularly vulnerable in today’s hot real estate market,” said Hanesian in the statement.

She said that BLT is actively working with the Cape Cod Commission and others in the conservation community to evaluate how to use recreational lands when considering development projects.

The Cape Cod Commission is hosting two stakeholder input meetings on February 8 and March 9 on how similar recreational spaces and working lands should be regulated and utilized.

The Lennar Multifamily Communities, LLC has a purchase and sale agreement with the owner of Twin Brooks Golf Course site.

The developer’s proposal for the site includes 312 new rental homes in 13 three-story multi-family residential buildings, with 468 parking spaces and a clubhouse. Ten percent of these units would be affordable.