Barnstable Offering More COVID Grants for Small Businesses

BARNSTABLE – Additional grants for local businesses in Barnstable impacted by COVID-19 are being made available.

A total of ten small businesses will be able to benefit from $10,000 grants. The money will be used to cover costs such as lost inventory, rent, and wages dating back to when the COVID state of emergency was declared in Massachusetts in March of 2020.

Eligible businesses in Barnstable must not have more than five employees, less than $2 million in gross annual receipts, and have taken at least a 25% hit in revenue since the enactment of the state of emergency.

Applications are due on March 1 at 5 p.m.

To learn more, visit the town’s website by clicking here.