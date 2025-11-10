Barnstable prepares to host several Veterans’ Day events

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is planning several events honoring military veterans and their families tomorrow for Veterans’ Day.

The honors will start at 9 am with a wreath laying ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Memorial and Korean War Memorial at 480 Ocean Street, Hyannis.

At 9:30, the Annual Barnstable Soldiers’ Veterans’ Day Ceremony will take place at the Hyannis Village Green Bandstand with guest speaker, retired Air Force Colonel Betty Ludtke.

Immediately afterward, the Eighth Annual Veterans Town Hall will be held in the James H. Crocker, Jr. Hearing Room on the second floor of Barnstable Town Hall.

All members of the public are welcome to attend and hear the testimonies of six combat veterans in a solemn setting, followed by a complimentary brunch buffet with Starbucks coffee.

Additionally, the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum will be offering free admission to active and retired military personnel and their families throughout the day during museum hours from 11 am to 4 pm.