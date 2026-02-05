Barnstable to consider mandating best available sewer systems near sensitive waterbodies

BARNSTABLE – A new proposal out of the Barnstable Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan’s Ad Hoc Committee would request that the Town’s Board of Health require the installation of best available innovative sewage disposal systems at properties in near proximity to sensitive waterways.

Specifically, the proposal would require such technologies within 1,000 feet of nitrogen sensitive waterbodies and within 1,000 feet of areas whose surface waters feed into such waterbodies, with additional requirements for properties on Osterville’s Little Island and Grand Island.

Per the draft document, exceptions would include properties receiving municipal sewer as part of Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan, while any properties not included in the ordinance would be required to upgrade their septic system to such technologies within 20 years of policy approval.

The proposal will be considered at an upcoming workshop at the Barnstable Town Hall’s James H. Crocker, Jr. Hearing Room on Monday, March 16, 2026 at 3 pm, allowing opportunities for public commentary.

The proposal comes as regional towns and legislatures continue to grapple with concerns about water quality in the coming years.