Barnstable Winter Weather Advisory: Closure of Transfer Station

January 23, 2026

BARNSTBALE – Barnstable will close its transfer station Sunday and Monday due to forecasted winter storm conditions.

The following is the full statement from the town: 

Due to the forecasted major winter storm, the Town of Barnstable Transfer Station and Recycling Center, located at 45 Flint Street, Marstons Mills, will be temporarily closed beginning Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM through Monday, January 26, 2026. Trash and recycling services are expected to resume on a normal schedule on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, weather permitting.

This closure will allow the Town to reallocate staff and resources to support emergency snow removal and storm response operations, with a focus on keeping roadways clear and safe throughout the storm.

Residents are encouraged to monitor Town communications channels including the Town website located at barnstable.govFacebookInstagram and the MyBarnstable mobile app, for updates as conditions evolve.

For questions, please contact the Transfer Station and Recycling Division at 508-420-2258.

