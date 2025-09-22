Barnstable’s Annual Community Safety Day returns on Wednesday

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Barnstable is inviting residents to its Fourth Annual Community Safety Day on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at the Barnstable Adult Community Center at 825 Falmouth Road in Hyannis from 10 am to 2 pm.

Local public safety resources including all five Village Fire Departments, the Police Department and the Council on Aging will be joined by dozens of professional and government agencies to tools for staying safe at home, on the road, and around town.

Workshops, interactive exhibits, and live demos will include kitchen fire emergency response, senior self-defense training in Krav Maga, and spotting internet and phone scams.

The event is free and open to all to attend.

The event is held in partnership between Barnstable, the Barnstable Adult Community Center, Friends of the Barnstable Council on Aging, and the Police and Fire departments.