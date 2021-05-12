Biden Praises Baker and State’s Vaccination Approach

HYANNIS – President Biden held a recent virtual meeting where he and a bipartisan assortment of governors discussed differing approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinating the public.

During the meeting, President Biden acknowledged the impressive speed and process in Massachusetts’ vaccination process, congratulating Governor Charlie Baker on the accomplishment.

Baker cited a number of factors for the plan’s success, including community participation and the assistance of many healthcare professionals.

Throughout the process, the state placed high importance on getting vaccines to vulnerable communities, such as the aging population, minority communities, and those residing in homeless shelters.

With mass vaccination sites such as Gillette Stadium cranking out over 10,000 doses of vaccine per day, the process is continuing at a rapid pace.

Massachusetts is said to be second in the country in terms of the percentage of eligible adults vaccinated, with 74% having received at least one dose, according to Governor Baker.

“We had tremendous participation from our healthcare community, all the way from the hospital systems to the physicians’ offices. Our community health centers were a big part of the show for us,” said Baker during the meeting.

Soon, the state hopes to move away from the reliance on mass vaccination sites and allot more doses to community locations.