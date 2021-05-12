You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Praises Baker and State’s Vaccination Approach

Biden Praises Baker and State’s Vaccination Approach

May 12, 2021

 

HYANNIS – President Biden held a recent virtual meeting where he and a bipartisan assortment of governors discussed differing approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinating the public.

During the meeting, President Biden acknowledged the impressive speed and process in Massachusetts’ vaccination process, congratulating Governor Charlie Baker on the accomplishment.

Baker cited a number of factors for the plan’s success, including community participation and the assistance of many healthcare professionals.

Throughout the process, the state placed high importance on getting vaccines to vulnerable communities, such as the aging population, minority communities, and those residing in homeless shelters.

With mass vaccination sites such as Gillette Stadium cranking out over 10,000 doses of vaccine per day, the process is continuing at a rapid pace.

Massachusetts is said to be second in the country in terms of the percentage of eligible adults vaccinated, with 74% having received at least one dose, according to Governor Baker.

“We had tremendous participation from our healthcare community, all the way from the hospital systems to the physicians’ offices. Our community health centers were a big part of the show for us,” said Baker during the meeting.

Soon, the state hopes to move away from the reliance on mass vaccination sites and allot more doses to community locations.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 