You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden to Double Free COVID Tests, Add N95s, to Fight Omicron

Biden to Double Free COVID Tests, Add N95s, to Fight Omicron

January 13, 2022

Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says the government plans to double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Biden says his administration will also make the most protective N95 masks available for no charge.

He spoke an event aimed at highlighting the federal government’s efforts to “surge” COVID-19 testing and send personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities. The effort comes amid the upswing in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the omicron variant.

Starting next week, 1,000 military medical personnel will begin arriving to help mitigate staffing crunches at hospitals.

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 