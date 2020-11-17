You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Biden Urges Trump to Aid Transition

November 17, 2020

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)-President-elect Joe Biden is warning of dire consequences if President Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

The remarks Monday marked Biden’s toughest to date on Trump’s failure to acknowledge his election loss and cooperate with the incoming administration for a peaceful transfer of power.

Biden told reporters during a news conference in Delaware: “More people may die if we don’t coordinate.”

By Steve Peoples and Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press

