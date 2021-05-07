You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Big US Job Gain Expected, If Employers Found Enough Workers

May 7, 2021

Courtesy of Peter Schmeck

WASHINGTON (AP) – America’s employers likely delivered another month of robust hiring in April, reinforcing the economy’s steady rebound from the pandemic recession.

Economists have forecast that the nation added 975,000 jobs last month after adding 916,000 in March, and that the unemployment rate slipped from 6% to 5.8%.

The size of such job gains was essentially unheard-of before the pandemic. Yet most of the hiring represents a bounce-back after tens of millions of jobs were lost when the pandemic flattened the economy 14 months ago.

Even if economists’ estimate for April hiring proves accurate, the economy would remain about 7 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level.

By Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press

