Bird Flu Response Continues In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – The Town of Plymouth is continuing to collaborate with the State of Massachusetts in response to an avian flu outbreak by removing deceased birds and other wildlife.

Since January 18th, the total number of deceased wildlife that has been removed by the town and state is 213 animals.

Officials are continuing to advise personal protective measures such as keeping domestic animals away from any dead birds.

Those who own backyard poultry should keep them fenced in at this time.

Reports can be made by calling the Plymouth Health and Human Services Public Health Division at 508-322-3339 or to the Animal Control Office at 508-888-1186.