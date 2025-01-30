Bird Flu Reportedly “Widespread” in State, Says MassWildlife

HYANNIS – The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says that bird flu is likely widespread in Massachusetts, even in communities that haven’t confirmed a positive sample yet. State officials said they are working with partners to test suspected cases and safely dispose of dead birds.

An outbreak is suspected of causing the death of dozens of geese, sans and other birds in Plymouth, with dead birds also reported in Chatham.

“Preliminary positive cases are being reported at other locations across the state. Evidence suggests that HPAI is widespread in Massachusetts and is likely present even in places where there has not been a confirmed positive,” said the department in a statement.

Humans are rarely infected without direct contact.

Officials urge residents to keep themselves and pets away from dead animals and contact health officials through mass.gov if they come across any groups of 5 dead birds or more.

Tips for the Public from MassWidlife:

Avoid handling birds and other wildlife: The public should strictly avoid handling wildlife, especially sick or dead birds or other animals.

Keep pets safe: Dogs and other pets should always be leashed and away from wildlife. Cats are highly susceptible to HPAI and may die from an infection. Cat owners in affected areas should keep their pets indoors to prevent exposure to infected wildlife.

Hunting: While eating wild game meat is generally considered safe, licensed hunters can minimize the risk of wildlife diseases by following best practices when handling and processing game.

