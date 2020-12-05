You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Blood Drive to Take Place in Hyannis Monday

Blood Drive to Take Place in Hyannis Monday

December 5, 2020

HYANNIS-A blood drive will be held at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Hyannis on Monday, December 7.

The drive, hosted by the American Red Cross of Massachusetts alongside the Barnstable Youth Advisory Commission and State Representative for the 2nd Barnstable District Will Crocker, is being held to supplement local blood supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The drive will be held from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted; to learn more, including how to make an appointment, visit the Red Cross’ website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 