Blood Drive to Take Place in Hyannis Monday

HYANNIS-A blood drive will be held at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Hyannis on Monday, December 7.

The drive, hosted by the American Red Cross of Massachusetts alongside the Barnstable Youth Advisory Commission and State Representative for the 2nd Barnstable District Will Crocker, is being held to supplement local blood supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The drive will be held from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted; to learn more, including how to make an appointment, visit the Red Cross’ website by clicking here.