LISTEN: Local showing of new Boston Strangler doc supporting Louis D. Brown Peace Institute

January 9, 2026

The Chatham Orpheum Theater, best-selling author Casey Sherman and the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute is partnering for a good cause on January 29th. 

The venue will show Sherman’s new documentary unearthing new details about the Boston Strangler case, of which Sherman’s aunt Mary Sullivan was the final victim. 

Proceeds will benefit the Peace Institute, which Founder and CEO Clementina Chery says she wants their services to provide for those who lost loved ones, including using the power of storytelling to honor victims and uplift survivors. 

