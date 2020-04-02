Boston Symphony Orchestra Donating Masks to Nantucket Cottage Hospital

NANTUCKET – To help during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Boston Symphony Orchestra has donated 450 medical masks to Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

The donations come after the BSO had to cancel a four-city tour in East Asia due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Partridge, a physician at the hospital and also the BSO’s tour physician, began collecting masks in response to the pandemic, which were then given back to the hospital.

As the island has limited resources, donations like these are vital, the hospital said in a statement. Nantucket Cottage Hospital thanked the BSO for their support.

