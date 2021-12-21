Boston to Require Vaccination Proof for Restaurants, Others

BOSTON (AP) – Workers and customers at restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses in Boston will be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination starting in mid-January in an effort to curb a rise in new cases across the city and state.

In addition, Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that city employees will be required to get vaccinated. City workers had previously been required to show proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing, but she said the testing option is being eliminated.

The City Hall news conference was held as protesters blew whistles, shouted “Shame on Wu,” and sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

By Mark Pratt, Associated Press