Boston’s First Night Celebration Moved Outdoors Due to COVID

December 31, 2021

Photo courtesy of Gregg Squeglia

BOSTON (AP) – Boston’s First Night New Year’s celebrations will be an outdoors only event this year to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, and revelers will have a chance to get a vaccine during the event.

Mayor Michelle Wu made the announcement Thursday.

First Night, which started in 1975 and has inspired similar events in cities around the nation and world, typically holds performance and cultural events at indoor locations, and several indoors events were scheduled for this year. But everything has been moved outside for this Friday.

The mobile vaccination clinic is open to anyone who is eligible for a shot will be held at Copley Square and the Boston Public Library.

From The Associated Press

