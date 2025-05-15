Bourne Bridge Misses $634M Federal Grant Casting Uncertainty On Funding

BOURNE – The Bourne Bridge reconstruction project has been denied a $634 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega program, casting uncertainty on funding for the project. State officials, who had also applied for a similar grant from the Bridge Investment Program, say they will continue to seek funding sources for the $2 billion project to replace the bridge. Meanwhile, the state will send letters to property owners near the bridges regarding temporary access for soil testing and surveying, but no eminent domain letters are going out yet. Work has officially begun on the early stages of the Sagamore Bridge replacement. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation anticipates having the bridge replaced by 2036.