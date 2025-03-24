First On-Site Work for Sagamore Bridge Replacement Officially Begins Today

BOURNE – State subcontractors will perform work along the North Service Road in the vicinity of the Sagamore Bridge starting this week.
Through the end of April, signage and detours will be in place alongside drill equipment in the area.
It marks the beginning of on-site work for the Sagamore Bridge replacement project, which anticipates having the bridge replaced by 2036.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said are still seeking funding for the Bourne Bridge replacement.
Eminent domain letters are going out for neighborhoods around the Sagamore Bridge in preparation for work on its replacement. State officials will work with residents about fair market compensation for the land.
The full statement from MassDOT:
Starting Monday March 24, MassDOT subcontractors are expected to begin subsurface boring along the North Service Road in the vicinity of the Sagamore Recreation Area & Sagamore Bridge.
On weekdays, through the end of April, expect to see signage and detours around the work area & drill equipment (area highlighted in yellow). Detours will take you through Sagamore Recreation Area parking lot. Equipment, signage and detours will be removed for the weekends.
MassDOT is conducting subsurface investigations, soil testing and vegetation management work for the Cape Cod Bridges Program throughout the spring. Some of their work will occur on US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) property in areas north and south of the Sagamore Bridge.
For more information about this work, see MassDOT’s press release attached. For more information on the Cape Cod Bridges Program, please visit their website: https://www.mass.gov/cape-bridges