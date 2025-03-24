First On-Site Work for Sagamore Bridge Replacement Officially Begins Today

BOURNE – State subcontractors will perform work along the North Service Road in the vicinity of the Sagamore Bridge starting this week.

Through the end of April, signage and detours will be in place alongside drill equipment in the area.

It marks the beginning of on-site work for the Sagamore Bridge replacement project, which anticipates having the bridge replaced by 2036.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said are still seeking funding for the Bourne Bridge replacement.

Eminent domain letters are going out for neighborhoods around the Sagamore Bridge in preparation for work on its replacement. State officials will work with residents about fair market compensation for the land.

The full statement from MassDOT: