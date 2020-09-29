You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Schools Prepare for Hybrid Learning Model

Bourne Schools Prepare for Hybrid Learning Model

September 29, 2020

BOURNE – Bourne school officials are preparing to start hybrid learning across their system.

Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou said that due to proper preparation and execution, in-person learning for high needs students can begin while cohort hybrid learning will start next month.

The first group of students to return to in-person learning will do so on October 13, while the second cohort will return a week later on October 20.

Quinlan-Zhou thanked families for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic and the schools’ reopening plan.

