Boys and Girls Club Hosting Drive-Thru Halloween Event

October 28, 2020

MASHPEE – The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod will be holding a drive-through Halloween event on Friday, October 30.

Kids will be able to dress up and receive goodie bags with candy from staff members at the Mashpee site.

With the pandemic still ongoing, Executive Director Ruth Provost said they wanted to create a safe and fun way for families to enjoy Halloween.

The event will be open for kids across Cape Cod up to 12 years old from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the club’s website by clicking here.

