Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod to Close for 3 Weeks in Response to COVID-19

MASHPEE – Due to the recent coronavirus cases on Cape Cod and the school cancellations imposed by Governor Charlie Baker, the Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod has decided to close the club for at least 3 weeks, until April 7th.

During this time, the club will be keeping their offices open to process summer camp registrations from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Camp forms are available on the club’s website and can be processed either by faxing them into the office and the calling with a Master Card or Visa between 8 a.m. and noon, or by dropping them off at the clubhouse with a check or credit card.

There will be a $5 processing fee added for credit cards.

The Boys & Girls Club will be staying in touch with parents via their Facebook page, posting ideas and activities to do at home with kids during the crisis, and staff will be cleaning the club and stocking up on sanitation supplies to ensure that all kids, staff, and volunteers are safe when the club reopens.

“We understand that this will put a real burden on our children and families, so we will reassess that decision at the end of 3 weeks,” said Ruth Provost, the Club Executive Director.

“In the meantime, the Boys & Girls Club is advising all club staff, families, and youth to continue to take precautions as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and to take this seriously.”

Community members who have additional questions contact the Club at 508 477 8845.

Camp forms can be found at BoysGirlsCapeCod.org.

To follow the clubs Face Book page, visit Facebook.com/BoysandGirlsClubofCapeCod.