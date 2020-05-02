Boys and Girls Club’s Online Programming a Hit

MASHPEE – Online programming for kids across the area from the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod continues to be a hit amid the coronavirus.

Executive Director Ruth Provost said their programs continue to receive a good turnout, and she noted that that’s especially the case for the offerings aimed at teenagers.

“I’m not sure if that’s because they’re more accustomed to going online and having these kinds of interactions online more than the younger kids,” Provost said.

The virtual offerings from the club are open to children and teens across Cape Cod, whether or not they’re members of the club.

Upcoming activities involve exercise, art and music, homework help, video games, and more. Programs that kids can do with their parents are also offered as well.

“There’s a lot going on every single day,” Provost said, “and we are adding new programs, new activities for kids constantly.”

Families interested in learning more can visit the club’s website by clicking here, or they can subscribe to their newsletter; email info@boysgirlsclubcapecod.org for more details.