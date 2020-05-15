You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod Accepting Donations For Relief Fund

May 15, 2020

MASHPEE – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod is accepting donations to their “Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund” that was launched last month.

Donations to the fund help the club provide programming virtually during the pandemic and will also help the club reopen when the crisis passes.

Online programming for kids across the area from the Boys and Girls Club continues to be a hit.

Executive Director Ruth Provost said their programs continue to receive a good turnout, and she noted that that’s especially the case for the offerings aimed at teenagers.

“I’m not sure if that’s because they’re more accustomed to going online and having these kinds of interactions online more than the younger kids,” Provost said.

The virtual offerings from the club are open to children and teens across Cape Cod, whether or not they’re members of the club.

Online activities involve exercise, art and music, homework help, video games, and more. Programs that kids can do with their parents are also offered as well.

“There’s a lot going on every single day,” Provost said, “and we are adding new programs, new activities for kids constantly.”

For more information on the club or to learn how to donate to the “Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund”, click here.  

