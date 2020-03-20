Brewster Officials Urge Trump, Baker to Order Shelter-In-Place

BREWSTER – The Brewster Select Board and Brewster Board of Health recently agreed to urge President Donald Trump and Governor Charlie Baker to order a shelter-in-place amid the coronavirus outbreak through letters.

It comes after Baker declared a State of Emergency for Massachusetts on March 10, and Trump followed for the country three days later. Brewster issued a state of emergency until further notice on Wednesday.

The letters to Trump and Baker said that the spread of the virus can be limited with social distancing, but the town’s officials have seen evidence that not everyone is complying with those terms.

The duty of Trump and Baker, they say, is to protect the people of the state and nation.

“I think that our state officials and our federal officials need–and perhaps want–to hear from local governments, that we understand what the implications of this virus are…that we want action, and that we are ready for action,” said Select Board member Ben deRuyter.

DeRuyter said that the letters would act as, primarily, a symbolic gesture to Trump and Baker.

DeRuyter believes that a shelter-in-place order would work to prevent the virus’ spread, and that his views on the matter were shaped by scientific studies.

“I think that, short term, extreme measures are necessary in order for our citizens in Brewster, and frankly across the Commonwealth and United States, to be safe,” he said.

DeRuyter said a key reason behind social distancing and “flattening the curve” is to preserve medical resources and to ensure that hospitals and other facilities are not overwhelmed.

State and federal officials representing the area, such as U.S. Representative Bill Keating and State Representatives Tim Whelan and Sarah Peake, received copies of the letters.