Brewster Opens Contest to Name New Beach at Sea Camps Site

BREWSTER – A contest has been created for Brewster residents to suggest names for the new public beach at the former Cape Cod Sea Camps properties.

Name ideas for the beach located along Route 6A can be submitted from April 1 through April 15, and the town’s Select Board will pick the winner in May.

Just one submission is allowed per person, and all residents entering must include their name and Brewster address.

The winner will be given two beach parking permits within the town for 2022 free of charge; second and third place winners will be given one beach parking permit each.

Back in October, Brewster voters approved the purchase of the former Sea Camps site. The 120 total acres of land cost $26 million, the most expensive purchase in the town’s history.

Brewster officials are hoping for the new beach to be open this summer.

Name submissions can be emailed to beachnamecontest@brewster-ma.gov. More information can be found on the town’s website.