Brewster Voters Approve Sea Camps Purchase

BREWSTER – Brewster voters have overwhelmingly approved the debt exclusions necessary for the town to move ahead with the purchase of the former Cape Cod Sea Camps properties.

The 120 total acres of land between the Long Pond parcel and Route 6A parcels will be the most expensive purchase the town has ever made at $26 million.

Voters approved the purchase of the Long Pond parcel 2877 to 395, while the Route 6A parcel was approved 2846 to 414.

The transaction between the town and the Sea Camps Owners, the Delahanty family, is expected to close on November 30.

Town officials said that they would then use $200,000 previously appropriated for the purpose to insure and maintain the properties as outreach efforts begin to see how residents want to see the parcels utilized.

Possibilities for the parcels include expanding beach access, recreational green space, affordable housing and more, though no plans will be drawn up until further input from the public, according to town officials.