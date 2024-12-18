You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Brewster Voters Say No to Cape Cod Sea Camps Redevelopment Funding

Brewster Voters Say No to Cape Cod Sea Camps Redevelopment Funding

December 18, 2024

View of the water from the Sea Camps property. Credit: Town of Brewster

BREWSTER – Brewster voters have shot down funding for the first phase of redevelopment proposed by town officials for the recently acquired Cape Cod Sea Camps property, putting town officials on the back foot.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the initial purchase of the over 100 acres of combined property, but proposals on how to develop the property have seen cold reception by some residents.

Town officials at a recent advisory committee meeting on the project said slowing the timeline of development and a public survey on what to prioritize would likely help get the article funded at next town meeting.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 