Brewster Voters Say No to Cape Cod Sea Camps Redevelopment Funding

BREWSTER – Brewster voters have shot down funding for the first phase of redevelopment proposed by town officials for the recently acquired Cape Cod Sea Camps property, putting town officials on the back foot.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the initial purchase of the over 100 acres of combined property, but proposals on how to develop the property have seen cold reception by some residents.

Town officials at a recent advisory committee meeting on the project said slowing the timeline of development and a public survey on what to prioritize would likely help get the article funded at next town meeting.