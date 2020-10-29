Businesses, Cultural Nonprofits in Hyannis East End Eligible for Grants

HYANNIS – Businesses and cultural nonprofit organizations in the East End of Hyannis will be eligible to receive grants worth upwards of $8,000.

The second round of grants, made available by the town of Barnstable alongside MassDevelopment and the Downtown Hyannis Community Development Corporation, are aimed to provide support for these institutions during the coronavirus pandemic.

All applications for the grants must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 5. To learn more, visit the town’s website by clicking here.