Camp Edwards And Fort Hill To Undergo Prescribed Burns

MASHPEE/EASTHAM – The Massachusetts National Guard’s Natural Resources Program will conduct a prescribed burn within Cape Edwards today, Monday, March 10, to aid in ecological grasslands management, firefighter training, and fuel hazard reduction.

It is one of two prescribed burns taking place this week, with the Cape Cod National Seashore also conducting a burn at Fort Hill in Eastham to clear 14 acres of hillside brush adjacent to the upper parking lot in the historic property.Fort Hill facilities will remain open while work is ongoing.

Residents should expect to see smoke in the area of both burns, with access to Fort Hill limited during the day-long burn period.

Prescribed fires have environmental utility and are predetermined based on forecasted conditions, including temperature, humidity, and wind direction.

Both burns may be rescheduled in the event of poor weather.