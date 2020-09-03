Cape and Islands Free of Additional COVID-19 Deaths

BOSTON-No additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Thursday on the Cape and Islands by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County did have 10 more confirmed positive cases, which were a part of 393 new cases statewide. Nantucket County also had an additional case reported.

A total of 17 more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to the DPH’s latest report.

As the statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.26%, Cape Cod Hospital’s current hospitalization count is now down to just one. It reached as high as three earlier this week.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.