Cape and Islands Free of Additional COVID-19 Deaths

September 3, 2020

BOSTON-No additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Thursday on the Cape and Islands by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County did have 10 more confirmed positive cases, which were a part of 393 new cases statewide. Nantucket County also had an additional case reported.

A total of 17 more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to the DPH’s latest report.

As the statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.26%, Cape Cod Hospital’s current hospitalization count is now down to just one. It reached as high as three earlier this week.

